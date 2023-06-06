Jon Anik weighed in on Conor McGregor's combat sports future and whether the Irishman competing anywhere other than the UFC is realistic.

During his appearance on Smack Talk with Sandhu, Anik spoke about the former two-division UFC champion's upcoming return to the octagon and noted that he believes that McGregor still wants to compete. He then claimed that competing in the UFC is the only place he will find competitive satisfaction.

He said:

"The only place for Conor to sort of scratch the competitive itch that he's trying to scratch is the octagon. It's not bare-knuckle boxing, with respect, it's nowhere else, it's not in a boxing ring. And I would softly remind everyone that had he not broken his leg, we probably already would have seen him at least once if not twice more."

"I feel like he's chasing further greatness. I know he has more money than he ever expected but how much is he going to enjoy retirement if he doesn't get a few more scalps in MMA?" - @Jon_Anik on @TheNotoriousMMA

The UFC commentator also brought up that he believes that 'The Notorious' still has aspirations to compete and accomplish more for his legacy in MMA. He mentioned that 2024 could be a very active year for the former two-division UFC champion, saying:

"I think we get him fourth quarter [of this year] and dependent upon result, I think you absolutely get him again first quarter-second quarter 2024. I feel like he's chasing further greatness and I know he has more money than he ever expected but how much is he going to enjoy retirement if he doesn't get a few more scalps in MMA?"

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will have his sights set on the welterweight championship should he defeat Michael Chandler or if he plans on competing against the biggest name available.

What was the TV rating for The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler's premier episode?

The TV rating for the premier of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter brought a surprising number, especially considering the popularity of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

The premier episode produced an average of 294,000 viewers, which is suprisingly low because it aired on a network like ESPN and the season had been heavily promoted around 'The Notorious' return. It is a contrast to the last time the former two-division UFC champion served as a coach opposite Urijah Faber as the premier episode produced an average of 622,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1.

It is also under different circumstances as well in that McGregor wasn't fighting Faber at the end of their season, meanwhile he and Chandler will be fighting later this year.

Conor's last season of TUF in 2015 debuted to 622K average viewers on FS1

Conor's last season of TUF in 2015 debuted to 622K average viewers on FS1

#UFC #TUF31

Conor McGregor's return for The Ultimate Fighter 31 produces 294k average viewers on ESPN

