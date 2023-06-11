"Jon is the Homelander of MMA" - When UFC fans reacted to the moment Jon Jones finally accepted "the dark side"

Jon Jones is without doubt one of the 'bad boys' of MMA, and the list of controversies surrounding him has been well covered.

Despite his many mistakes, the UFC heavyweight champion has his loyal base of fans. Recently, fans stumbled across footage of the moment Jon Jones embraced his "dark side" following a particularly thoughtful question.

An unnamed interviewer asked Jones the following:

"Are you a good guy trying to be bad or are you a bad guy trying to be good?"

Jon Jones responded:

"I think I am a bad guy that's trying to be good."

UFC fans reacted to the footage with comparisons to Homelander - the character from popular television show 'The Boys' - being drawn.

"Jon is the Homelander of MMA"

Jones wasn't always seen as a villain in the UFC, but during his epic rivalry with Daniel Cormier, the veil began to slip away. One fan believes that if 'Bones' had embraced his wild side earlier, he would have been a superstar on the level of Conor McGregor.

"If he would've just owned it from day 1 he'd have been as big as Connor mcgregor. He was trying too hard to be the nice guy who thanks Jesus after caving someone's head in lol. Villains sell"

Another fan believes that this interview was the exact moment Jones embraced his evil side.

"The moment he accepted the dark side"

Islam Makhachev labels Jon Jones' pound-for-pound No.1 ranking as "bullsh*t"

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went to war for five rounds in the main event of UFC 284 earlier this year. Both Makhachev's lightweight title as well as Volkanovski's pound-for-pound No.1 ranking were on the line, but following the Dagestani's victory, Volkanovski remained atop the rankings.

Several weeks later, Jon Jones returned to the octagon at UFC 285 where he defeated Ciryl Gane in the first round to become the heavyweight champion. Following the bout, 'Bones' was ranked at No.1 on the pound-for-pound rankings, something that Islam Makhachev appears to disagree with.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev said:

"This is bulls**t brother. How can Jon Jones be number one? He beat some guy who is not the champion, some guy who doesn't have the belt and they put him at number one [on] the pound-for-pound [rankings]... The UFC just put him as the best pound-for-pound [fighter], but other people, other MMA [people] who know about MMA, they know [who] is the best fighter in the world."

