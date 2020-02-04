Jon Jones believes he will "go out on top" once he eventually retires from MMA

Jon Jones (Image Courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Jon Jones is currently in preparation for his next UFC Light Heavyweight Title defense against Dominick Reyes this weekend and in the lead-up to his return fight at UFC 247, 'Bones' has certainly compiled an impressive winning record inside the Octagon.

Having already defeated the likes of Lyoto Machida, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustaffson, and Thiago Santos, among notable names, the reigning 205-pound champion feels that he will "go out on top" once he eventually walks away from the sport of MMA,

Jon Jones claims he will still be on top once he walks away from MMA

Jon Jones has already established his legacy as one of the greatest fighters to have stepped foot into the Octagon and while speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion noted that he could still be competing inside the Octagon even a decade from now onwards.

Having raked-up so many impressive wins inside the Octagon, throughout his career, Jones believes that once he eventually calls it a career and decides to hang up his gloves, the two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion will indeed go out as one of the greatest fighters of all time or as he likes to label it, "go out on top".

“I’m not surprised that I’m still here and I believe that I could possibly be here a decade from now.”@JonnyBones believes he will “go out on top” when he walks away from the sport (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/P2rRhHGaK0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020

When will Jon Jones return to the Octagon?

Jon Jones is set to make his return to the Octagon on the 8th of February in Houston, Texas as he gets set to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247.