Jon Jones challenges Mike Tyson to a fight in the UFC

Jon Jones has responded to Mike Tyson's challenge of a potential clash in the Octagon.

Could Jones and Tyson face-off against each other in the Octagon?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been demanding a higher paycheck from the UFC. And by the looks of it, 'Bones' will stop at nothing and even go the distance by calling out Boxing veteran Mike Tyson for a fight in the Octagon.

Jones recently took to Twitter and called out the former Heavyweight Boxing champion, claiming that he'll box Tyson in a Boxing ring only if the latter steps up for a rematch in the Octagon afterward.

Jon Jones calls out Mike Tyson for a UFC bout

Over the past few months, Jon Jones has been vouching for a shot at UFC Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou and the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has engaged himself in a financial war with his promotion, in the process.

With Dana White and co. denying Jones his desired paycheck, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has seemingly opted to sit out from Octagon competition but was recently called out by Mike Tyson on a live chat.

Tyson claimed that regardless of the circumstances, a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class boxer and used the example of Conor McGregor, who had to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in order to gain $100 million.

The veteran Boxer then noted that even if Jones fought UFC Superstar Conor McGregor, he wouldn't earn a paycheck as huge big as this and the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion would have to fight Mike Tyson himself to make some super money. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“A UFC (fighter) will never be richer than a first class (boxer). To make a hundred million dollars, Conor (McGregor) had to fight Floyd (Mayweather)! Even if he fights Jon Jones, he’s not going to get that. Jon Jones gotta fight me to make some super money.”-Tyson said on a live chat.

Jones took to Twitter and sent out the following, claiming that he took note of whatever Tyson had said and further agreed to a fight against him.

Jones further responded to Tyson's comments, via his official Instagram handle, stating the following:

“@miketyson I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the octagon afterwards. And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you,” wrote Jones via Instagram.

As of now, Jon Jones has decided not to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, despite Jan Blachowicz being in contention of the next shot at the title.