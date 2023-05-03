After years of speculation, Jon Jones finally made his heavyweight debut in a blockbuster fight that secured him UFC gold. Although it was an impressive display, his one-sided victory against Ciryl Gane could be why retirement is looming on his mind, claims Daniel Cormier.

'Bones' seemed destined to step into the octagon after his three-year layoff to compete against then-champion Francis Ngannou, but that didn't unfold due to the African's UFC departure. The Hall-of-Famer would instead face the aforementioned 'Bon Gamin', where he would score a first-round submission win.

While discussing Jon Jones' potential retirement, Daniel Cormier insisted that the lack of challenge could be a factor in why the 35-year-old is looking to step away from the sport this soon.

"He's still the best in the world. He was excited about the idea of going to fight at heavyweight. It was the challenge and something that scared him, but do you think that maybe it was easier than he may have thought? He got through Ciryl Gane so easy. Where's that challenge? Where's that thing that scares him? Because that's what Jones spoke about before the fight, being scared again, something that was dangerous. Maybe he doesn't feel that... I would like to see him continue to fight, I would like to see him fight guys like Sergei Pavlovich."

Having done everything in the sport, Jones doesn't have anything left to prove and will always be considered one of the greatest to ever do it. As we know too well, in a cruel sport like mixed martial arts, time doesn't wait for anybody and the younger, faster, and stronger competitors are beginning to mount up in the division.

Jon Jones retiring: How many fights does 'Bones' have left before hanging up the gloves?

Although he is looking forward to competing again, Jon Jones has given a timeline for when he expects to end his illustrious career.

If all goes to plan, the former 205lb king will put his heavyweight crown on the line against a man many believe to be the greatest to ever fight in the weight class: Stipe Miocic.

Following that iconic matchup, Jones has his eyes on stepping away from MMA but could be persuaded to return if Francis Ngannou re-signs with the UFC or he is paid a substantial amount of money.

BONY @JonnyBones How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden? How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?

