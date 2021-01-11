"Jon Jones is the greatest of all time"- Francis Ngannou would like to fight the former UFC champion but claims staying active is the key

Francis Ngannou is currently in a prime position to fight Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship. However, having last fought in May, The Predator seems quite frustrated with Octagon inactivity and UFC failing to book the former title contender in a fight.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Francis Ngannou once again expressed his frustrations to sitting on the sidelines, while also explaining the importance of a fight against Jon Jones.

Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before 🥴and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run 🧠 https://t.co/88jAHojzlL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Despite just one fight in 2020, Ngannou is quite aware of the fact that fight fans want to see him throw down with heavyweight newcomer Jon Jones. The Predator himself has claimed that he would like to share the center stage with Jones, but the key to fighting the "No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world" is to stay active.

“It’s obviously something that everyone would love to see. If I were to say myself, I would have liked to see that fight. I wanted it to happen. If this fight would have happened, I would have been active by now. If I have two positive things, which is fighting Jon Jones, who is probably the greatest of all time, the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world in my opinion, but the main thing I would stay active."- said Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight title contender further said that activity is what's lacking currently from his schedule and he doesn't know what he is doing exactly. However, Francis Ngannou is looking forward to having a great fight.

“Because right now, right here, it’s just lacking. I don’t know where I am. I don’t know what I am doing exactly. Having a fight is a good fight and having a big fight is a great thing. That’s something I’m looking forward to.”- Francis Ngannou.

What's next in store for Francis Ngannou?

Having already faced Stipe Miocic back in 2018, Francis Ngannou is determined to avenge his loss to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. UFC President Dana White has indicated that the fight will take place within the span of a few months and the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic II will defend the strap against Jon Jones in the Summer.