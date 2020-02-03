Jon Jones mocks 'delusional' Dominick Reyes ahead of their clash at UFC 247

Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones (left) will face-off at UFC 247 (Image courtesy: Bloody Elbow)

Ahead of this weekend's UFC 247 pay-per-view, Jon Jones decided to take to social media in order to put his upcoming opponent Dominick Reyes on notice, prior to the pair's collision in Houston on 8th February.

Jon Jones puts 'delusional' Dominick Reyes on notice

Dominick Reyes is currently on the verge of the biggest fight of his career, as he gets set to challenge the unbeaten Jon Jones for the UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 247.

Prior to the pay-per-view, Reyes made a bold statement by claiming that Jones has faced some of the best strikers in the game but is yet to share the Octagon with an athlete. In response, 'Bones' took to Twitter and sent out the following message, claiming that Reyes' statement is probably the dumbest thing the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has heard.

“He’s fought wrestlers he’s fought strikers but never athletes“ -DR



probably the dumbest thing I’ve heard in a while — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 3, 2020

However, Jones' rant did not end there, as he further mocked Reyes by calling him one of the "greatest athletes in Apple Valley history" and labeled him as a big fish in a small pond.

Dominick Reyes, one of the greatest athletes in Apple Valley history. Being a big fish in a small pond for so long has really gone to his head. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 3, 2020

When is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of February and will be headlined by the returning Jon Jones, who is set to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against the undefeated Dominick Reyes.