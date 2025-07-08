When Jon Jones paid tribute as Khabib Nurmagomedov got emotional about his late father Abdulmanap

A few months ago, Jon Jones shared his reaction to an interview clip in which Khabib Nurmagomedov was seemingly urging reporters to ask questions about his late father, Abdulmanap.

The video of Nurmagomedov is seemingly from around his fight against Dustin Poirier. At that time, his father was still alive, and 'The Eagle' appeared quite emotional as he spoke about his father and expressed his love for him.

"You guys cannot understand how [much] I love my father. Let's talk about my father. I like this. Who have question about my father? Please, I want to talk about my father. No [other question]. I want to talk only about my father. I miss my father. I miss my father always, you know."

When Jones saw the video on Instagram, he expressed his reaction with a single emoji, paying tribute to Nurmagomedov's late father.

"🙏"

Check out Jon Jones' reaction below:

Jon Jones' comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc.fanatic2 on Instagram]

On July 3, 2020, Nurmagomedov's father passed away, reportedly after heart surgery. Months later, 'The Eagle' confirmed his retirement from MMA at the request of his mother following his father's death. Abdulmanap was one of the strongest pillars of Nurmagomedov's MMA journey.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pens down message on Jon Jones' retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones have never seemingly had a friendly relationship. However, both are recognized as two of the greatest MMA fighters of all time due to their impressive accolades.

'Bones' announced his retirement from the sport on June 21, and shortly thereafter, Nurmagomedov penned down a message for him. Acknowledging Jones as a legend and an inspiration to many, 'The Eagle' wrote:

"My congratulations, legend. Even though we were not friends, but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history, and you inspire millions of people around the world. You have nothing more to prove in this sport."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

While Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect record of 29-0, Jones had only one loss due to disqualification, resulting in a record of 28-1-1 throughout his more than a decade-long MMA career.

