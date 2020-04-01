Jon Jones pleads out

jon jones makes quick plea deal to avoid jail time

with the legal side done the ufc will most likely look the other way

Jon Jones

Some will be shocked, some won't be. But a very swift legal move was made in the most recent Jon Jones case. In a nutshell; the plea agreement he made has him on house arrest for 4 days, 1 year probation, 48 hours of community service, and a minimum of 90 days out patient therapy via video call due to the pandemic regulations, along with fines and fees. Not too shabby of a deal on just pleading guilty to a DWI charge for the light heavyweight champion.

With the plea deal the other 3 charges are dropped. The last thing to make it completely official is a judge's signature. Which is just a formality. At least that's what the Jones team hopes.

He most likely was never going to see the inside of a jail cell this time, but he was warned for the last time by the judge - "one more time in my court and you will be punished severely." This was his 2nd DWI plea deal. If Jon doesn't complete his end of the deal for any reason he will go directly into a 6x8 cell. No if's or but's.

Jones made the following comment through his team: " While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of the world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again; especially during these trying times". He went on to say; "I am disappointed for letting down the people that I care about most; my family, friends, and fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I know that I have some personal work to do; which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol".

Dana White will most likely just be telling Jon how upset he is at him. However that won't end the underlying true problem. "BONES" has a problem. Well, a couple of problems. And the only way to fix them is to rip the whole thing down and rebuild completely. He needs an intervention. A 6 month stay in a half way house. Regardless of how bad you think the system is. Just constant slaps on the wrist is like a pitcher of warm spit in the ocean. It fixes nothing.

If you listen closely to the police video tape; Jon says he has short term memory issues. If that was legit; he needs his brain checked thoroughly, and fast. CTE is a silent, slow killer. And it's a dance partner the MMA world does not need now, or ever. Although the only way to be tested accurately for CTE is in an autopsy.

Fact remains, now that he's in his 30's, it's looking sad. Very very sad. He needs the Kawa brothers, Malki and Abe to sit him down and be bluntly honest. That's the only way this warrior will ever truly get back on the right track. And not end his story with a depressing headline.

The saying goes "the saddest thing in life is wasted talent; and the choices you make will shape your life forever". No truer statement seems to be what might be his epilogue. Lets hope for his sake, his wife sake, and the sake of his young daughters; that's not the case.