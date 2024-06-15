Jon Jones reacts as Marlon Vera shows off archery skills

Jon Jones and Marlon Vera have something of a friendly rapport. Naturally, the UFC heavyweight champion only had good things to say about the Ecuadorian's archery skills, which were put on display in a recent Instagram video. 'Chito' could be seen firing off several arrows in his backyard.

Wielding a compound bow, Vera hit the target distant target several times, exhibiting surprising aim for someone who merely dabbles in archery as a hobby. The accuracy of his shooting was such that he drew Jones' attention, who was more than impressed with Vera's display.

Check out Marlon Vera's archery video:

The all-time great, who previously wished Vera's eldest daughter a happy 13th birthday on Instagram, popped up in the comment section of 'Chito's' latest post with praise.

"Let's goooo!"

Both men are currently on different career paths. Vera is nursing any injuries from a crushing unanimous decision loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 299, where 'Sugar' authored a dominant performance to successfully defend his bantamweight title. While 'Chito' has vowed to return stronger, another title shot is still distant.

Meanwhile, Jones is back in training after being sidelined by a pectoral tendon tear. He is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against the legendary Stipe Miocic, who he was previously scheduled to face at UFC 295 last year.

Many expect him to retire after the bout, which he is predicted to win due to a combination of Miocic's age, three-year spell of inactivity, and the devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, which marks his most recent fight.

Jon Jones is also an avid archer

While Jon Jones draws more attention for being a firearms enthusiast, as are several UFC fighters, he is also an amateur archer, having shared various pictures of himself with a compound bow on the internet. He occasionally heads to the woodlands near his home to engage in target practice.

Thus, he and Vera share a common interest. Whether they will ever shoot together at an archery range remains to be seen. However, as Jones continues to engage Vera on social media, it may very well happen.