Jonathan Haggerty loves painting of him kicking Rodtang away

Jonathan Haggerty showcased a painting he received from a fan.

After becoming the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in May 2019, Haggerty had two legendary world title fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Although he lost both, ‘The General’ earned the respect of fans and created some unforgettable moments.

Ahead of his upcoming fight on April 21, ONE Championship did a day-in-the-life video for Haggerty’s training camp. During a tour of his home, the former flyweight king revealed a painting of him landing a teep kick against Rodtang and had this to say:

“One of my fans on Instagram sent me that. That’s obviously Me and Rodtang, teeping him out of the ring. See, if the ropes weren’t there, they’d still be looking for him.”

At ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, Jonathan Haggerty looks to make history by ending Nong-O’s legendary run. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has won all ten of his ONE bouts, including eight world title fights and five consecutive KO/TKO victories. The 36-year-old has continued to age like fine wine, making him nearly unbeatable.

Haggerty is coming off three consecutive wins against Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and, most recently, Vladimir Kuzmin. ‘The General’ decided to minimize his weight cut and move up to bantamweight, where he can potentially showcase the best version of himself. The 26-year-old has a massive opportunity to further his legacy by becoming a world champion in another division.

Nong-O vs. Jonathan Haggerty will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

