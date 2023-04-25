Jonathan Haggerty names Felipe Lobo as possible world title contender

Jonathan Haggerty knew that he won’t have a shortage of worthy challengers the moment he became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

The British star scored arguably the biggest upset win in Muay Thai history when he knocked out Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their world title bout this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though several names were thrown as possible contenders, including Nong-O’s, Haggerty knew who would be the one to face him in his first world title defense.

Haggerty commented on ONE Championship’s Instagram post that asked fans who he should face next. ‘The General’ wrote that Felipe Lobo, who was in the same Bangkok card, should be the first fighter to challenge for the gold.

"@felipe_lobo_mt let’s go 😈,” wrote Haggerty in the comments section.

Lobo seemed to agree and answered the bantamweight Muay Thai king’s callout.

“⚡️⚡️💯,” answered Lobo.

The two had the biggest victories in the historic ONE Fight Night 9 card, with both Lobo and Haggerty collecting hefty bonuses.

Felipe Lobo was unranked in the bantamweight Muay Thai division when he walked into his match against then-No.1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex.

The Brazilian was even down on the cards when he tasted the canvas in the second round, but he came rushing back in the third, blasting Saemapetch with a flurry of punches for the knockout win.

Jonathan Haggerty then closed the show with a spectacular knockout victory over Nong-O.

Despite the legend standing across from him, Haggerty showed that the new era would be his and shockingly sent Nong-O down twice heading into the final minute of the first round.

Haggerty knew that victory was within reach and he planted Nong-O with a nasty combination for the knockout finish. The 26-year-old had such a dominant win that ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong gave him a $100,000 bonus.

