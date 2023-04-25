Why Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade makes sense

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty claimed a massive target on his back following his monumental victory over Nong-O Hama this past weekend.

After winning the belt with a vicious knockout against the dominant Thai superstar in just his second match in his new weight class, ‘The General’ attracted a number of hungry challengers who believe they can quickly knock the Brit off his perch.

Among the aspiring challengers is ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade. While ‘Wonder Boy’ has a legitimate challenger to his own belt in Stephen Loman, Andrade’s proposed challenge to Jonathan Haggerty could produce an incredible matchup that makes sense on multiple levels.

Here are three reasons why Haggerty vs. Andrade will be an intriguing match to watch:

#3. The buildup will be unreal

26-year-old Jonathan Haggerty is only a year older than Fabricio Andrade, and both fighters know how to use social media to their advantage.

Haggerty has consistently shared training videos on his Instagram page to show the work that he puts in to become the best in the world. He has also never been shy to call his shots when possible.

Similarly, Andrade has used the platform to grow his fanbase by backing up all his brash claims.

He beat John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title earlier this year, but fans have seen Andrade destroy Lineker on social media for months. His challenge to ‘The General’ was also issued on social media - something the British striker did not appreciate.

With both fighters’ confidence at an all-time high right now, their back-and-forth on social media will only have fans clamoring for a payoff in the circle.

#2. Jonathan Haggerty’s elbows and teeps vs. Fabricio Andrade’s boxing and knees

Jonathan Haggerty is best known for his razor-sharp elbows and precision teeps that have helped him claim a world title in two weight classes in ONE Championship.

His ability to maximize his length and speed has been a problem for everyone, and it looks like he's added even more power now that he’s in bantamweight.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade has a background in Muay Thai and kickboxing before transitioning to MMA. As such, the Brazilian works best on his feet during MMA matches and his strengths will only be highlighted in an all-striking battle. His punches and knees have helped him drop four of his opponents in ONE Championship.

The fighting styles of both fighters have always excited fans from all over the world, and pitting them against each other will surely be a showcase of striking mastery.

#1. Writing history together

Fabricio Andrade competing for a Muay Thai world title in ONE Championship will be the first time an MMA world champion attempts such a feat.

Thai star Stamp Fairtex famously transitioned to MMA after collecting world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Rodtang Jitmuangnon dipped his toes into the world of MMA when he competed in a mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson last year.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang fought under Muay Thai rules in John Wayne Parr’s final match. ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder also crossed over to a different sport when he competed against Andre Galvao in a submission grappling match. The Dutchman will do it again opposite Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

However, putting the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line definitely raises the stakes of a crossover match. Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade are both looking to make their mark in the combat sports world, and the opportunity to write history is certainly something they wouldn’t want to miss.

While only one of them can come out of the match as the victor, the true winners in this matchup are the fans who will be blessed to watch this incredible pairing.

