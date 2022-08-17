Jonathan Haggerty reveals his pick to win the entire ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has revealed his pick to win the entire ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. The popular picks to win the tournament are either Rodtang or Superlek Kiatmoo9 based on their high-level striking and fight IQ.

In general, the tournament has been a thrilling rollercoaster ride, with Rodtang advancing to the semifinals after a one-sided battle with British striker Jacob Smith and Superlek Kiatmoo9 outmatching Japanese boxer Taiki Naito in the quarterfinals.

Haggerty, who will also be participating on the fight card in an alternate Grand Prix bout, looks forward to their potential showdown with great anticipation. He spoke to SCMP MMA recently and weighed in on who he thinks is going to take home the silver belt:

“I’m going to go with Superlek, just because he has the attributes to beat Rodtang, and that’s who he’s obviously going to go to the final with [in my opinion]. I think he’s got the attributes, I really do. And I would love to fight the winner. I’ve said this before, but I trained for this fight like I was going to step in and fight Rodtang or Superlek, so I’m ready for either of them. Let’s go.”

Catch the interview below:

‘The General’ has met Rodtang on two occasions, in 2019 and in 2020 for the flyweight belt. From Jonathan Haggerty's standpoint, it would benefit him more if Superlek wins the tournament.

The pair have never crossed paths before and the 25 year-old Brit is certain he can take him on. Only time will tell, but Superlek certainly has the guts and skill to beat ‘The Iron Man,’ but that’s easier said than done.

Getting back into the tournament was Jonathan Haggerty’s No.1 priority

Jonathan Haggerty was locked and loaded for his quarterfinals bout with Brazilian striker Walter Goncalves back in May, but his dream of becoming a serious contender for the silver belt was cut short because of his health.

Since receiving the difficult news from the medical team, Haggerty has made it his mission to recover quickly and get back into the circle as soon as possible. It seems like the hard work has paid off as he's set to fight in an alternate bout with Amir Naseri at ONE on Prime Video 1.

In the same interview, Jonathan Haggerty told fans:

“I’m ready. I’ve been ready for a long time now. After getting pulled out of the tournament, it has made me realize that I need to be back in that tournament. It has played in my mind. So I’m ready.”

