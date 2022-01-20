"Colby looked like dog s**t" - Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington's performance at UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal ridiculed Colby Covington for his showing against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Both Covington and Masvidal have unsuccessfully challenged Usman for the welterweight championship on two occasions. A win at UFC 272 could put either of them back on the path to title contention.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' criticized Covington's striking and said the 33-year-old ran out of gas when he tried to wrestle:

"I'm not going to lie. I thought Kamaru looked great and Colby looked like dog s**t in the pocket. The few times he tried to wrestle, he got to wrestle he got tired quick... What I saw more of in that fight was more of Usman. And something I've never seen from Usman before, which I take my hat off to him, is he stayed in the pocket... He's a striker now. And that impressed me," said Masvisal.

Masvidal added that 'Chaos' self-destructed at UFC 268:

"Colby just looked like he melted, 'Oh, I'm getting hit in the face. I can't take this guy down.' Self auto-destruct. He's just looking for a way out."

Check out Masvidal's interview on the MMA Hour below:

Daniel Cormier thinks Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal could be closer than expected

Several analysts believe that the grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal could end up being a one-sided affair. Thanks to his wrestling pedigree and relentless pressure, Covington has racked up comprehensive wins over strikers in the past.

However, Daniel Cormier believes that the UFC 272 main event could be a close contest since Masvidal is a different fighter than before. He pointed out that the 37-year-old had vastly improved his wrestling while preparing for Usman and had the tools required to give Covington a run for his money.

In a recent episode of the DC and RC Show, Cormier said:

"I think stylistically for Colby Covington, this is a great fight, yes, because he feels like he can go and ground Jorge Masvidal. A lot a lot of people think that it's going to look like Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington... But what you don't understand is the improvements that Jorge Masvidal has made in wrestling... The guy is a much better fighter today and he's a much better fighter because of his interactions with Kamaru Usman, even though he lost those fights, he got better preparing for the champion."

Check out the entire clip below:

Since they're both larger-than-life characters, the clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is expected be one of the most anticipated fights of the year. A win could go a long way towards getting either of them a crack at 170 lbs gold.

