After a brief period of retirement, Jose Aldo is reportedly set to return at UFC 301. His former rival, to whom he lost his belt, remains busy promoting his Hollywood debut.

Jose Aldo is set to return at UFC 301

Jose Aldo will reportedly fight at UFC 301 in his home ground, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4.

Initially reported by Ag. Fight, the news has since been confirmed by multiple other MMA media outlets. He will take on No. 14-ranked Jonathan Martinez, per the reports.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, the 'King of Rio' retired in August 2022 after a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after exiting the sport.

Conor McGregor comments on Sydney Sweeney's social media post

Conor McGregor has been relentlessly promoting his movie, Road House, for the last few weeks. Co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 classic is the Irishman's debut in Hollywood.

On Saturday, McGregor left a brief but clever comment under a post by rising sensation Sydney Sweeney to further market the movie.

In the said post on Instagram, the Euphoria star was promoting her movie Immaculate which comes out on March 22. McGregor took the opportunity to comment about the release date of Road House, tagging the official Instagram profile of the movie.

McGregor wrote:

"@roadhousemovie March 21st."

UFC Vegas 88 fighters almost throw hands at Apex

The UFC Vegas 88 fight between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa ended in an unfortunate 'No Contest' on Saturday, March 16.

In the second round of the bout, an accidental eye poke by Battle rendered Loosa unable to continue. The fight was declared a 'No Contest'. Fans were quick to accuse Loosa of 'copping out' of the fight, and so did Battle.

As the fight was waived off, the two fighters nearly got into a brawl in the middle of the cage. Officials stepped in to separate them before they could hurt each other illegally.

Battle also expressed his annoyance at Loosa during the octagon interview with Michael Bisping.

He said:

"You can't tell me he wasn't looking for a way out... He looked at me, right there just a second ago. He looked at me like he wanted to fight. You're telling me you wanna fight now but you couldn't fight a second ago?"

