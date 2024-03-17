Conor McGregor pens two-word reaction to reportedly being highest paid debuting actor in 'Road House'

Conor McGregor has responded to reports of his being the highest-paid debuting actor. Heralded as one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports history, McGregor has ventured into Hollywood with a movie titled 'Road House.' It'll mark the UFC mainstay's silver screen debut.

The 'Road House' remake is inspired by the all-time classic Hollywood film 'Road House' (1989) that starred the late great Patrick Swayze. The 'Road House' (2024) movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, whereas McGregor essays the role of the eccentric antagonist in it.

The movie's world premiere transpired on March 8, 2024. It'll be released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on March 21, 2024. Thus far, the film has received rave reviews, with most cinephiles praising the performances put forth by Gyllenhaal and McGregor.

Furthermore, it's now being reported that 'The Notorious' has earned the distinction of being the highest-paid debutant actor owing to his role in 'Road House.' McGregor's media outlet, TheMacLife, has made an Instagram post on their official handle, highlighting that the Irishman does indeed hold that record in the movie dominion.

For his part, McGregor took to the comments section of the Instagram post and implied that he was worthy of the pay. His comment read as follows:

"Worth it."

Check out a screenshot of McGregor's comment below:

Screenshot of comment

Intriguingly, in January 2024, McGregor posted (and later deleted) a tweet wherein he claimed to have become the highest-paid debutant actor. He suggested that he'd thereby surpassed WWE and Hollywood great Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in that regard. For his movie debut, a role in 'The Mummy Returns' (2001), Johnson had received around $5.5 million.

Considering that, the consensus is that if McGregor's claims and the recent reports are credible, he was likely paid around $6 million to $10 million for portraying the role of 'Knox' in the 'Road House' remake. Moreover, another post on McGregor's Instagram handle a few hours back alludes to his being the highest-paid first-time actor.

Conor McGregor movie: UFC megastar opens up on risqué scene in Hollywood debut

Mona Kosar Abdi of Extra recently shed light on a rather risqué scene in Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut, one in which he's bereft of clothing. When asked about the same, the 35-year-old Irish MMA stalwart lightheartedly quipped that he'd undergone specific training to gain muscle for the n*de scene that necessitated him displaying his backside.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Conor McGregor, who's expected to return to the octagon later this year, pointed out that the suggestive scene in his Hollywood debut was similar to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the latter's debut movie, 'The Terminator' (1984). An ardent fan of the Austrian-American bodybuilder and actor, McGregor implied that he'd ascend to great heights of success as an actor akin to how 'Arnie' did.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion stated:

"'Arnie' [Arnold Schwarzenegger] done it too! Schwarzenegger done it too! That's all I'm saying to anyone."

Watch Conor McGregor's assessment below (4:59):