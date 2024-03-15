"Schwarzenegger done it too!" - Conor McGregor quips about his explicit scene from 'Road House' remake

Conor McGregor has opened up about a suggestive scene that he partook in as a part of his role in the 'Road House' remake. The 2024 version is a reimagination of the 1989 cult classic movie titled, 'Road House.' The original movie starred Patrick Swayze as the protagonist, whereas the remake has Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead.

With its world premiere on March 8, 2024, and its OTT release set for March 21, 2024, the film has piqued the interest of cinephiles around the globe. Besides, the MMA community has also been set abuzz by the movie, courtesy of the fact that it'll mark Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut. On that note, one of the most talked-about topics pertaining to the movie has been a n*de scene featuring McGregor.

The UFC mainstay, who's been on hiatus from MMA competition since July 2021, recently participated in an interview with Mona Kosar Abdi of Extra. During their conversation, Abdi brought up McGregor's explicit scene and suggested that it featured the MMA icon's backside sans clothes.

Abdi appeared to inquire about how 'The Notorious' reacted when he came across that part while going through the movie's script. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion responded by lightheartedly indicating that even Arnold Schwarzenegger filmed a similarly explicit scene in his debut movie, 'The Terminator' (1984).

A longtime fan of the bodybuilding legend and Hollywood great, the 35-year-old McGregor drew parallels between the risqué scenes in their respective movie debuts and seemingly predicted a bright future for himself as a film star. The 'Road House' remake star, who's been unwavering in his opinion concerning this very topic, explained:

"'Arnie [Arnold Schwarzenegger] done it too! Schwarzenegger done it too! That's all I'm saying to anyone. Schwarzenegger came into the movie game doing the exact same thing. So, if they want me to do that, maybe I'm onto something. I don't know. I've done a fair few squats. That was my workout regimen; hip thrusts. Get the a** nice and popping for the [unintelligible]. And I hope you enjoyed it... The crocodile boots, too. Pretty cool. What a way to enter."

Check out Conor McGregor's movie-related comments below (4:59):

When Conor McGregor lauded Arnold Schwarzenegger for his incredible success story

During a UFC on FOX interview back in 2015, Conor McGregor responded after Arnold Schwarzenegger called him one of the greatest athletes ever. 'The Notorious' alluded that the Austrian-born bodybuilder arrived in the US with scarce financial resources and negligible knowledge of the English language. Speaking of which, he credited Schwarzenegger for building a powerful empire out of nothing.

Conor McGregor explained that being on the receiving end of praise from someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger was inspirational and motivational. Moreover, McGregor referenced Schwarzenegger's famous three-word line from 'The Terminator' movie franchise (i.e., the oft-repeated iconic line, 'I'll be back').

Pointing out how 'Arnie' managed to capitalize on the famous catchphrase and earn millions of dollars, McGregor made an allusion to the Austrian-American actor's business acumen and drive to succeed. 'The Notorious' said:

"He translated them three words 'I'll be back' into eight figures."

Watch McGregor address the topic below (0:02):