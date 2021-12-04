Watch: When Conor McGregor was caught fanboying over his 'hero' Arnold Schwarzenegger

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in MMA today, but a few years ago the Irish star was merely a contender working his way up the featherweight rankings in the UFC. His meteoric ascension to the top and career journey has been an inspiration to his league of fans, which has been documented in his film 'Conor McGregor: Notorious.'

The film also features a short scene that sees McGregor's inner fanboy come out when Arnold Schwarzenegger pays him a visit at his residence.

Watch McGregor's reaction to Schwarzenegger in this throwback video:

Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Conor’s house while he was recovering from an injury. The Austrian Oak leaves the house after uttering the words, "I'll be back," a dialogue that was made famous by the Hollywood legend in his 1984 film 'The Terminator.'

While Conor McGregor was seemingly grateful to have met his inspiration, the encouraging words clearly gave him all the motivation he needed during a tough time in his MMA career. Soon after, the Irishman regained his health and came back stronger.

"He translated them three words 'I'll be back' into eight figures" - When Conor McGregor reacted to Arnold Schwarzenegger's high praise

The UFC megastar and Schwarzenegger have not only shared a great bond, but they have supported each other through hardship and success. Arnie has also had some high praise for the Irishman and once called him one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Responding to this, here's what McGregor had to say about Schwarzenegger during one of his interviews with FOX UFC:

"It is absolutely inspirational. Arnold is an absolute legend. I just look at his story. The man arrived on American soil, b*tt naked, couldn't speak one word of English, he actually could speak three words of English, 'I'll be back,' and he translated them three words 'I'll be back' into eight figures. And then carried on an amazing career, some amazing films. He is an absolute legend and to hear that from my good friend, Arnold, it is inspiring and it is motivating."

You can watch Conor McGregor's full interview with FOX UFC below:

While Conor McGregor has reached great heights in the world of MMA, his fighting career has been on a decline recently. The Irishman has been away from the UFC after suffering a gruesome leg injury during his last UFC outing with Dustin Poirier. However, he seems determined to come back stronger and make his way back to the top.

