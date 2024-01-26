How much did Conor McGregor get paid for 'Road House' (approx.)? The Irishman's "pipping Dwayne Johnson" claim in deleted tweet gives us an estimate

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he's now the highest-paid debutant actor in Hollywood's history books. The Irishman is set to make his silver-screen debut in a remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 classic 'Road House,' which will feature Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

The movie revolves around Gyllenhaal's character, who's an ex-UFC middleweight fighter hired as a bouncer in a troubled Florida Keys bar. Meanwhile, McGregor will reportedly play Jimmy Reno, the antagonist's right-hand man portrayed by Marshall Teague in the original.

The film will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime and will be available to stream on March 21. Given the Irishman's stardom in the sports world, it's unsurprising that he's making bank with this film. He recently penned a heartfelt note on X, thanking his fans for their overwhelming response to the official trailer.

In his now-deleted post, 'The Notorious' mentioned that he's surpassed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the "highest-paid first-time" actor. He wrote:

"What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible!"

Johnson made his Hollywood debut in 'The Mummy Returns' in 2001. The film was a commercial success, reportedly raking in a whopping $435 million, and Johnson got paid $5.5 million for his efforts.

Johnson's salary for his debut broke the Guinness World Record at that time. Considering McGregor's surpassed that record, the Irishman could have potentially made between $6 million and $10 million for his first Hollywood gig in 2024.

Quinton Jackson believes Conor McGregor needs a "warm-up fight" before potential Michael Chandler bout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson recently weighed in on a potential Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor bout. 'Rampage' stated that while McGregor's return was exciting, the Irishman needed a tune-up fight before facing 'Iron' in the cage.

On New Year's Eve, McGregor announced that he'd be making his highly anticipated return to action against Chandler sometime during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in late June. He also revealed that they'd be fighting at the middleweight weight limit.

Considering that 'The Notorious' will have been away from the octagon for almost three years due to a leg fracture and is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, Jackson suggested that he needed a "warm-up fight" to avoid ring rust.

In an interview with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, Jackson stated:

"I would love to see Conor McGregor come back and entertain us. But he's coming off an injury, and he hasn't had a fight since then... What's very important is warm-up fights... I think Conor McGregor should come back and do a warm-up fight with a lesser opponent just to get his mind back."

Catch Quinton Jackson's comments below (2:28:50):