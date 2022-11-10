ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri is grateful that he and his contemporaries can make a living from the sport they love. ONE Championship has built Muay Thai to be a profitable venture for many athletes.

'The Hurricane' will face Muay Thai superstar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on Prime Video 4. The Italian striker will be looking to make history as a two-division world champion on November 18 (US primetime).

The Moroccan-Italian fighter is grateful that ONE Championship has been able to enrich the sport of Muay Thai. In an interview with ONE, Lasiri said:

“I thank Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] for giving us this opportunity to be professional Muay Thai fighters, not only in Thailand but in Europe too. So this one is a big opportunity for us. I respect this because it means a lot to me.”

After his most recent win, which saw him make Prajanchai PK.Saenchai quit on his stool, Lasiri was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts. He will now have the opportunity to shock the world again as he looks to topple the flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang at ONE on Prime Video 4.

All the action will be broadcast live and for free on Amazon's streaming platform for all its subscribers.

Joseph Lasiri started from scratch

Joseph Lasiri did not have an easy path to success. His parents were Moroccan migrants who moved to Italy when 'The Hurricane' was a young boy. As they struggled to find work, Lasiri was forced to move abroad and work in London to support his family.

While speaking to ONE, Lasiri explained:

"Living and working abroad is not easy at all. You are confronted with many uncomfortable experiences, such as being lonely, isolated and facing language barriers. For this reason, this experience was not perfect, but I learned much more to overcome adversity and stand back up every time I failed. Facing your fears is an opportunity to start from scratch and get stronger than before."

Now, 'The Hurricane' is able to live his dreams as a Muay Thai fighter due to ONE Championship. Joseph Lasiri rocked the foundation of the sport when he forced Prajanchai to quit on the stool. The strawweight king will be looking to do it again at flyweight when he meets 'The Iron Man' at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18.

