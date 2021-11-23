Josh Thomson believes Islam Makhachev will 'walk through' Beneil Dariush in a potential clash

Josh Thomson expressed his opinion on how a potential clash between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush will go down.

On the podcast Weighing In with co-host 'Big' John McCarthy, Thomson commended Dariush for his stand-up and ground game, however, he believes that Islam Makhachev will prove to be too much for the American if the two were to face each other in the near future.

He said:

"Islam walks through Beneil and I like Beneil a lot. He leaves himself too open, he makes mistakes, he loses a takedown or two and it's going to be a hard night for him, it's going to be a real hard night for him. He overextends himself, he leaves himself out of position. Don't get me wrong, he's flashy, he can do very good things, he's extremely dog-dirty."

A potential fight between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev was suggested by Justin Gaethje in an interview where 'The Highlight' suggested that he should be the next challenger for the title instead of Makachev.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Justin Gaethje to Islam Makhachev: ‘Do your f*cking job’ and fight top five Beneil Dariush mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/11/ufc-ne… Justin Gaethje to Islam Makhachev: ‘Do your f*cking job’ and fight top five Beneil Dariush mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/11/ufc-ne…

Islam Makhachev is on a rampant run inside the octagon with a staggering nine-fight win streak since 2016. Meanwhile, Dariush secured the biggest victory of his career when he defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 252.

Tito NotOrtiz @KrayT1to



Dariush is currently on the third longest active win streak in the division with 7 and should probably start getting recognition for it #MMATwitter Drakkar is Klose to finishing Beneil Dariush at #UFC 248 but Benny said nahDariush is currently on the third longest active win streak in the division with 7 and should probably start getting recognition for it #UFC #MMATwitter Drakkar is Klose to finishing Beneil Dariush at #UFC248 but Benny said nahDariush is currently on the third longest active win streak in the division with 7 and should probably start getting recognition for it #UFC https://t.co/1VPt0ZFFML

Josh Thomson said Islam Makhachev reminds him a lot of Khabib Nurmagomedov; claims Makhachev's striking is cleaner

Islam Makhachev is repeatedly compared to his friend and long-time training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA

Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 Mission accomplished. Moving to the next one.Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 #UFCVegas31 Mission accomplished. Moving to the next one. Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 #UFCVegas31 https://t.co/ojbvMwYJbw

Josh Thomson stated that he sees a lot of 'The Eagle' in Islam Makhachev, however, he revealed a difference between the two fighters as well:

He said:

"He's good on the ground, he's got good stand up, he's long, he's got good cardio, But Islam is on another level when it comes to control, positioning, and the technique. He doesn't leave himself open for a whole lot of damage to be taken... He reminds me a lot of Khabib for the control factor. Khabib used to put his hands down whereas Islam, he just stays more tidier with his defense."

Watch the full clip below:

