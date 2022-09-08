"I'm torn on Tony Ferguson"- Josh Thomson doubts if Tony Ferguson's return at welterweight at this time was a good choice

Josh Thomson has mixed emotions about Tony Ferguson's return to welterweight.

Ferguson will return to the welterweight division at UFC 279 against Li Jingliang. Now that 'El Cucuy' has lost four straight fights, some MMA media members have questioned his ability to bounce back.

During an episode of Weighing In, 'Big' John McCarthy advocated for Ferguson potentially finding success against Jingliang, and Thomson responded by saying:

"I'm not torn on the fight. I'm torn on Tony Ferguson. I like Nate Diaz a lot. I feel really similar about Tony Ferguson... The one thing I'm torn about is he is a fighter that operates off confidence like every fighter does... I'm torn because I like him a lot. I want him to win. I want to see him get back on the winning track. I would like to see him get this win. I'm concerned a little bit about 170."

Ferguson is currently a near 2-1 underdog against Jingliang. With that said, 'El Cucuy' spent a week at JacksonWink MMA and believes the weight division change will get him back on track. The former interim champion needs a win at UFC 279, or he could find himself running out of options in the UFC.

Josh Thomson thinks Tony Ferguson should've spent more time adjusting his body to welterweight

Thomson isn't entirely against Ferguson's move to welterweight. 'El Cucuy' lost his last fight just four months ago when he was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler. During the same episode, 'The Punk' had this to say about the quick turnaround:

"I'm happy he went to 170. I wanted more time for him to get his body a little bit more full, fill out a little bit more."

The MMA world has shown their doubts about Ferguson, but people forget that he looked impressive in the first round against Chandler. 'El Cucuy' needs to get back in the win column, and UFC 279 offers him an opportunity to do just that.

