"Get outta here scrub, you're not in this league!" - Julianna Pena on how no one took her seriously when she said she was a bad match-up for Ronda Rousey

Julianna Pena reached the top of the mountain when she beat Amanda Nunes to become a UFC champion. Her journey started with a 4-2 record before going on The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 and winning. Along the way, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was overlooked many times.

TUF 18 featured head coaches Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, with Pena on Team Tate. After winning the season, the current UFC women's bantamweight champion called out Rousey several times but never got the opportunity.

During an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Pena had this to say about being underestimated when calling out Rousey:

"It's not a surprise at all that no one was listening to me because I feel like I'm constantly falling on deaf ears no matter what. When I won The Ultimate Fighter, I had fought four girls in a row. Ronda only had to fight one, and she even got to come into the promotion and just get a belt given to her, and I had to fight four chicks."

Pena continued:

"I'm like, I can fight her. I can fight this girl. I'm a bad style matchup for her too. I kept calling for that fight, but everyone was like, 'Get outta here, scrub, you're not in this league!' No one ever gave me that shot."

Pena compared this experience to her being underestimated against Nunes. Even after winning, most people questioned the motivation of 'The Lioness' instead of giving credit to 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

At UFC 277, the women's bantamweight champion has an opportunity to silence doubters once again.

Julianna Pena thinks it's 'cute' that people label her win against Nunes as the biggest upset in MMA history

Although most see Pena's win against Nunes as a massive upset, she doesn't have the same viewpoint. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' always had self-belief and believes it wasn't a crazy upset. During the same interview, she had this to say:

"I think it's like cute in the sense of like biggest upset in history, but like no. I was 110% fully committed to walking out of there with my hand raised and my belt that night."

Regardless of what she says, Pena's win against Nunes is one of the greatest upsets ever. With that said, a second win against 'The Lioness' would prove she's simply the better fighter.

