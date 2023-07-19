Julianna Pena puts Mayra Bueno Silva on blast after submission win, calls her ‘the curtain jerker from the apex’

Julianna Pena fired back at Mayra Bueno Silva after comments she made about her following her win against Holly Holm.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, Pena reacted to comments that the surging women's bantamweight contender made about her during her appearance this past Monday. She put Bueno Silva on blast and diminished her standing in the division despite submitting a former women's bantamweight champion:

"I thought I recognized her. I said, 'Isn't that that curtain jerker from the Apex?'...I thought I recognized her but yeah, then I remembered that she fought two 41-year-olds and then started talking bad about me and then I was like, 'Oh yeah, I forsure know who this chick is.'"

'The Venezuelan Vixen' added that she wasn't too impressed with the Brazilian's win this past weekend. She mentioned that Holm was winning the fight until the final moments where she was submitted, saying:

"Yeah, impressed that she was literally losing the entire fight up until she caught that choke? Like, no, that's not really impressive to me. In fact, doesn't she have unifinished business with Miesha [Tate]? Doesn't she need to fight her?"

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will look to capitalize on the recent back-and-forth between Mayra Bueno Silva and Pena or if they have other plans for the interim women's bantamweight championship.

Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber's comments

Julianna Pena made sure she responded to everybody who has taken offense to her trash talk.

During her affromentioned appearance, the former women's bantamweight champion responded to Maycee Barber, who also shared her opinion about her this past week. She mentioned that if Barber had a problem with her, she should move up to 135lbs, saying:

"Listen, you got a problem with me running my mouth Maycee, drink a protein shake and come up to 135[lbs] and you can get some smoke too...I think that for her to talk crap after she has never been in this situation that I am is hilarious. And when she gets her big girl pants on does what I've done, then maybe she can talk some smack."

