"Just like you scammed 100% of crypto zoo" - Logan Paul's "better than 100% of the roster" reply to Ric Flair met with mixed reactions

Logan Paul received a mixed reaction from fans after he responded to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's comments about him, with many bringing up his cryptocurrency venture.

While speaking to FOX News, Flair praised Paul for how quick he has adapted to and transitioned into professional wrestling and mentioned that he believes the influencer is better than 70% of the WWE roster. The Impaulsive host responded and clearly believes that number is much higher and mentioned that he's better than all of them.

He tweeted:

"thx Ric but I’m better than 100% of the roster"

Many fans weighed in with their opinion of 'The Maverick' and used the tweet as an opportunity to put him on blast for his crypto venture, which resulted in many of his fans losing money. Fans brought up his venture and labelled him a scammer, while others reacted more positively to the WWE comment, writing:

"Just like you scammed 100% of crypto zoo" [@slagger96 - Twitter]

"I don't know about that. But you are 100% better at scamming people than the whole roster." [@gautamagarwal48 - Twitter]

"And better than 100% of criminals" [@chandanrawat176 - Twitter]

"*thx Ric but i’m better than 100% of the roster in scamming" [@Trevon542 - Twitter]

"Crazy to think this dude is running the WWE. Respect, but damn what happen" [@jlevenbaum11 - Twitter]

"You and LA knight r the two best" [@cantguardmurph - Twitter]

"Logan is so damn smart for this." [@BeckyLynchSZN2 - Twitter]

Tweets responding to the comment

The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar had addressed the crypto controversy and issued an apology earlier this year. But, the mixed reaction regarding his WWE career proves that Ric Flair wasn't entirely wrong with his assessment.

Logan Paul blasts media for misinformation regarding PRIME's recall in Canada

Logan Paul put media companies on blast for what he believes was spreading misinformation regarding PRIME being recalled in Canada.

'The Maverick' posted a video to his Twitter account, where he clarified that the energy drink isn't distributed in Canada. He also described the difference between PRIME energy drink and PRIME hydration drink, saying:

"We don't even distribute PRIME energy in Canada! So, how could it be recalled? Well, the answer is illegal or unauthorized imports of the beverage...And yeah, our energy drink has caffeine in it, it's an energy drink. And no, our low sugar, low calorie hydration drink doesn't have caffeine in it."