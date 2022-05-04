Justin Gaethje analyses Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler's mistakes, explains why his fight against Charles Oliveira will be different

Justin Gaethje recently looked back at Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler's performances against Charles Oliveira to discuss what went wrong for them. He further revealed how he has modified his approach against the Brazilian based on their mistakes.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of The DC & RC Show, 'The Highlight' turned analyst, breaking down Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier's errors against the UFC lightweight champion.

He argued that Chandler, following a successful first round, became overconfident, which eventually cost him heavily. As far as 'The Diamond' is concerned, Gaethje admitted that he was in a hurry to finish Oliveira, which did not end too well:

"I believe [Michael Chandler] became overconfident in the second round, and essentially that's why that shock, that left hand was so effective. He wasn't prepared for the danger that he was in anymore after that first round. And I think [Dustin Poirier], after he hurt him in that first round, really dumped everything and really tried to get him out of the first round. So I'm going to be patient. When I hurt him, I'm going to be patient, when I don't hurt him, I'm going to be patient."

Check out Justin Gaethje's interaction on The DC & RC Show right here:

Discussing his own gameplan, 'The Higlight' admitted that he was planning to compete at his own pace, picking and landing accurate and devastating shots to ensure the win.

Justin Gaethje, looking to stake his claim to the UFC lightweight title, is currently on a collision course with Charles Oliveira. The duo are set to lock horns at UFC 274. The action is scheduled to unfold at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona on May 7.

Justin Gaethje joined by Rose Namajunas as he prepares to take on Charles Oliveira

In a video that was recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Justin Gaethje offered fans some insight into how he conducts business ahead of a massive fight.

Kicking off training as the fight inches closer, Gaethje was joined by UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. The duo train together as they are mentored by the same head coach, Trevor Wittman.

The fight against Oliveira marks Gaethje's second shot at divisional gold, considering his previous title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 back in October 2020.

The fight came to an end after Justin Gaethje was submitted in the second round using a triangle choke. The Elevation Fight Team product is hell bent on putting on a better outing this time around as he hopes to lay claim to the 155-lbs strap.

Edited by David Andrew