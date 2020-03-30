Justin Gaethje being considered as Khabib Nurmagomedov's replacement for UFC 249 main event

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is the most cursed match up in the history of the UFC!

UFC has now approached #1 contender Justin Gaethje to replace Nurmagomedov on short notice.

Justin Gaethje

It's official! Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is the most cursed match up in the history of the UFC. The fight was booked four times in the past and for some reason or the other, it got called off every single time. When the fight got booked for the main event of UFC 249 on April 18, people hoped that they would finally get to see two of the best lightweights of this generation lock horns inside the Octagon. However, it looks like it just isn't meant to be.

The pay-per-view was jeopardized due to the coronavirus pandemic but UFC president Dana White remained optimistic. He promised to give the fans what they so badly want even if it meant making the biggest PPV of 2020 so far a locked-door event without any audience in attendance. Both fighters went through rigorous training camps and grueling weight cuts ahead of the fight but it seems like all that effort has gone down the drain now.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed in an IG live chat earlier today that he is in Russia and can’t leave because they have closed their borders and that UFC have informed him that they are looking for a replacement for him.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, UFC has now approached #1 contender Justin Gaethje to replace Nurmagomedov on short notice to face Ferguson on April 18 in the main event of UFC 249 in an undisclosed location.

As of now, nothing is confirmed and we'll keep you posted with the latest updates.