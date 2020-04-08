Justin Gaethje prepared to kill or be killed at UFC 249 main event against Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje will take on Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 main event for the interim lightweight title.

Gaethje spoke about the sudden turn of events that created a huge opening for him.

UFC 249 goes down on April 18

Had you asked Justin Gaethje what he thought of his chances of getting a crack at the UFC lightweight title a few weeks ago, he would've told you that he has to take the longer route to the title shot by either waiting for Irish power puncher Conor McGregor to get his crack at the title first, or by beating 'The Notorious One' in a contest to decide the #1 contender for the title.

However, when we think we have it all figured out is just when life turns the tables on us. In a matter of weeks, the main event of UFC 249, the most anticipated fight card of 2020, underwent a change.

Instead of the undefeated Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had to pull out due to the ongoing pandemic, it is now 'The Highlight' Justin Gaethje who will set foot inside the Octagon to challenge Tony Ferguson in an epic lightweight contest in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18, with the interim lightweight title on the line.

UFC president Dana White also confirmed in a recent interview with ESPN that the winner of this fight will take on the reigning champ Nurmagomedov in a massive title unification bout later this year.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Gaethje spoke about the sudden turn of events that created a huge opening for him to go ahead and probably see out 2020 as the new king of the 155 lbs division in the UFC.

Gaethje also said that the prospect is as terrifying as it is lucrative because it is a short notice fight against a fully prepared 'El Cucuy', who is known for dishing out merciless punishment to his opponents every time he is inside the Octagon.

“Every time I’ve ever fought, there’s never been this many unknowns — much less the unknowns we’re dealing with right now. It’s just really a terrifying moment, and I’m talking about the competition side. I know what I’m facing. Tony’s been getting ready to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, to fight for a world title. So I’m facing my fears right now and I think that’s what we all need to do.”

Speaking on how the fight might play out, Gaethje said that he will step inside the Octagon on April 18 with the mindset to either kill or be killed. It will either be a haymaker that puts Ferguson to sleep early, or it may turn into a long, grueling and violent night for Gaethje.

“I got the perfect dance partner that I dream about,” Gaethje said. “He drives in dark places, he doesn’t get tired, he’s got cardio for days and I hit like a Mack Truck. I possess some of the best finishing skills on the UFC roster. I’m gonna attack his body, I’m gonna attack his legs, and the head and hopefully, he goes to sleep. If not, he’s probably going to cut me up with some elbows, probably choke me out late in the fight if I don’t put him to sleep."