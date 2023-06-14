Kade Ruotolo says his twin Tye will always be his best critic

Kade Ruotolo can always count on his twin brother Tye for some constructive criticism.

The American superstars have become inseparable since embarking on their jiu-jitsu journey at the age of 3. One of the reasons why they’ve become so successful together is because every problem has a solution.

They’re not afraid to tackle challenges head-on nor do they shy away from giving each other guidance and direction when the tough gets going. They know they count on each other’s counsel to make the appropriate adjustments in real-time.

Fresh off his victory at ONE Fight Night 11, Kade explained how much he values the criticism received from his brother Tye, on and off the playing field.

“Not even, aside from my jiu-jitsu, just what I'm thinking in the moment, my brother can look into my eyes and understand what I'm feeling, what I'm thinking, and then give me advice off that," said Kade.

Check out Kade's comments from 2:20 onwards:

On June 9, Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title with a decision victory over Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

Both men brought their A-game when they faced each other under the bright lights of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. At the start of the match, Langaker was the aggressor. He attacked the guard and made his way to an ankle lock, but Kade defended well with some quick movements to counter with his own lock.

As the minutes waned, it was difficult to say who was winning the match. They were both pretty much neck-and-neck but Kade retained a lot of top control which scored points with the judges. Finally, after 10 minutes of struggling, Kade was ultimately announced the victor.

Following the bout, he promptly announced a potential transition to MMA - a dream he’d like to see fulfilled while competing under ONE Championship.

