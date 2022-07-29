"I dropped him twice" - Kai Kara-France breaks down what went right in his first fight against Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno will fight for the second time at UFC 277, this time for an interim flyweight title. Their first bout in 2019 ended with Moreno taking a solid unanimous decision win, but Kara-France sees a lot to like from his performance against 'The Assassin Baby.'

In a new video shared on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel, Kara-France said:

"There's a lot of positives that I can take away from that. I found my targets early. We definitely won that first round, I dropped him twice. He did well to adjust, second round he started kicking my arms and taking away that power. In the third round he hitched a decision, it was a close fight. So there were a lot of positives, a lot of things I had to work on. And that's what I've done, I've worked on those holes. So now that we're running it back, fighting for five rounds, I fee like we've got a great gameplan in place and I've gained more experience, and I'm just in a different place."

Kara-France took confidence from Moreno becoming the flyweight champion, recognizing that meant he was right up there amongst the top-tier of the division. Now he believes his constant rotation of new opponents has led to more evolution than Moreno, who has fought Deiveson Figueiredo three times in a row. 'Don't Blink' said:

"A few years down the track, obviously he's went on to win the title, I've been on a three fight win streak against the best guys in the world. And he's coming off a loss, he's been fighting the same guy for two years, and I've been getting different looks. So even though it's a rematch, we're different people."

Watch Kai Kara-France discuss his UFC 277 title fight against Brandon Moreno below:

Israel Adesanya agrees "something switched" in Kai Kara-France since his last fight with Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France trains in New Zealand with the City Kickboxing crew, which includes champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. Unsurprisingly, Adesanya is picking Kara-France to walk away with the interim flyweight title following UFC 277.

'The Last Stylebender' credits his teammate for finally putting together the mental element needed to be a champion. In a video on Adesanya's YouTube channel, he explained:

"Since the Cody fight, or just before, I saw something in Kai change. Something switched in him man. Now, he talks and you see it, he believes what he’s saying. He believes who he is. I’m going Kai in this one. Kai, and I’m gonna say it’ll be a dominant Kai victory, put it that way. I think Moreno might still be — he’s a smart guy and I like Moreno as a fighter and a person — I just don’t think right now, where Kai’s at, he can’t be f***ed with.”

Watch Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker break down UFC 277 below:

