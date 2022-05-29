"He's been fighting the same guy for the last two years" - Kai Kara-France on interim title fight with Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France has weighed in on his upcoming interim flyweight title fight against former foe Brandon Moreno.

During a recent interaction with Combat TV, 'Don't Blink' discussed his much-anticipated rematch against Moreno. He explained what would make their second meeting a lot more exciting after losing to the Mexican the first time out. Here's what Kara-France said:

"He's been fighting the same guy for the last two years so that makes it pretty interesting. Just because he's had to get motivated and know that he's gonna have to do it again. But now he has something fresh in front of him, a new puzzle to solve. We've fought before so he's definitely gonna have the confidence thinking, 'I have one up on him so I'm gonna do it again,' but a lot has changed since then."

'Don't Blink' added:

"It's been three years since we last fought. I'm just a whole different Kara you know? I'm just on another level."

Catch Kai Kara-France's full interaction with Combat TV below:

A UFC interim flyweight title bout between Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno is in the works for UFC 277 on July 30. The two fighters will collide for a second time after their original bout in December 2019 saw Moreno score a unanimous decision win.

Kai Kara-France on what gives him the edge in upcoming Brandon Moreno rematch

Kai Kara-France is confident in his ability to overcome Brandon Moreno when the two clash for a second time. However, the 29-year-old believes he will have an edge going into their bout on July 30. During the same conversation with Combat TV, Kara-France explained why he feels he will have an advantage over his opponent:

"The run he's had and the fights he's had, maybe that might hurt him. Being in those five-rounders with Figueiredo, that's a lot of wear and tear. That's a lot of ring time, [whereas] I'm coming in fresh like I haven't taken too much damage in my last three fights. He's been going to war and laying it on the line."

Later in the conversation, the New Zealander also stated that he felt Moreno had done enough to retain the title in his last bout against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno dropped the flyweight belt to the Brazilian in a close contest in January. 'The Assassin Baby' is now the top-ranked contender in the division.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France solidified his place in the title picture after edging out a decision win over Askar Askarov in March.

Prior to that victory, 'Dont' Blink' had back-to-back TKO wins over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt. He will now have the opportunity to extend the streak when he heads into his first title fight.

Figueiredo was originally expected to defend the 125lbs title against Kara-France later this year. However, the champion will need more time to return to the octagon as he heals from a finger injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak