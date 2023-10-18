“Kamaru is a dead man” - Khamzat Chimaev shows off incredible strength, lifts Daniel Cormier in the air during casual corridor encounter

Khamzat Chimaev had MMA fans in a frenzy on social media after he showcased his strength by lifting Daniel Cormier in the air during their casual corridor encounter.

'Borz' has earned a reputation for his strength and dominance inside the octagon, but fans were shocked when a video clip surfaced of the middleweight picking up the former heavyweight champion with ease. Spinnin Backfist reposted the clip to their X account with a caption that made light of the hilarious exchange, writing:

"DC doesn’t have the wrestling advantage on Khamzat"

Spinnin backfist tweet regarding video of corridor exchange

Fans reacted and came to the conclusion that the video of Khamzat Chimaev picking up Daniel Cormier could mean trouble for Kamaru Usman, who fights him in a middleweight bout this Saturday at UFC 294. Some fans mentioned that they don't believe the former welterweight champion stands a chance now, while others made light of the situation and noted that the former two-division UFC champion clearly wasn't trying.

Fans wrote:

"Kamaru is a dead man" [@eliotchauke1 - X]

"DC ain’t even trying here it’s clear" [@Yungv0n - X]

"Usman better cancels this fight" [@josegregor07 - X]

"Khamzat just fixing DC’s back is all" [@DieHardMMAPod - X]

"Usman bettors rn: [scared Stewie Griffin meme]" [@RomanCappers - X]

"It’s funny how it’s just a common thing for people to wrestle DC." [@HershBar - X]

"Lifting 300LBS DC like he was a bag of chips." [@PascaleLaDalle - X]

Fans reacting to the video clip

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman meet inside the octagon and who will have the strength and wrestling advantage.

Kamaru Usman confirms that he isn't injured ahead of middleweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev

Despite some concern from fans regarding a clip from his open workouts, Kamaru Usman has confirmed that he isn't injured ahead of his middleweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' replaced former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa on less than two weeks' notice and is prepared to step into the octagon with hopes of earning a middleweight title shot. The former UFC welterweight champion took to his X account, where he put Bloody Elbow on blast for their tweet and put all doubts regarding his status to rest, writing:

"This is why no one reads this shitty ass blog. At what point while I was lightly drilling did you hear me say that to Justin. Stop with the clickbait you idiots"

Kamaru Usman response to open workout video clip