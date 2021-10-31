"Islam Makhachev is on another level" - Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and others react to the Dagestani's win at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev submitted Dan Hooker at UFC 267. After taking down the New Zealander early in the opening round, the Russian locked in a brutal-looking kimura, forcing ‘The Hangman’ to tap.

Following Makhachev's win, Twitter erupted with applause for the dominant Dagestani and his latest incredible performance.

Following the win, Daniel Cormier, who was part of the commentary team for the event, suggested Islam Makhachev should be given a title shot next.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ. Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ.

Also taking to social media to share his thoughts was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' congratulated Makhachev and claimed the No.5-ranked lightweight is on "another level."

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was also amongst those praising the Dagestani for his win. 'Funk Master' questioned who could defeat Makhachev.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Man! This is getting out of control!! Who can stop this man!!! Line em up!! #UFC267 Man! This is getting out of control!! Who can stop this man!!! Line em up!! #UFC267

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad also chimed in, branding Makhachev "Islamchamp."

Dillon Danis, however, was of the view that the Russian is still not better than him. Following Makhachev's win, Danis, who boasts just two MMA wins, claimed the top UFC lightweight "couldn't touch" him.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis islam couldn’t touch me on my worst day. islam couldn’t touch me on my worst day.

No.13-ranked bantamweight Marlon 'Chito' Vera applauded Makhachev with a simple tweet. It read: "wow."

In a since-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor took a dig at Islam Makhachev.

@TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

"My grappling level is better than everyone in the division" - Islam Makhachev was confident in his abilities post-his UFC 267 win

Islam Makhachev is aiming for gold after taking down Dan Hooker at UFC 267. The Dagestani's confidence was clear after his impressive victory. Post-fight, Makhachev said:

"I knew when I take him down, I can finish anyone. My grappling level is better than everyone in the division. MMA ground game, I have the best in the division.”

Makhachev also made his intentions clear. He wants to fight for gold next.

“Now it’s time. This guy is No. 6 [ranked in the UFC]. Now I have to talk. Nine-fight win streak. I’m ready for a title fight. It doesn’t matter. This division is a little bit sleepy. I woke up this division. I’m coming to take this belt and keep this belt many years.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard