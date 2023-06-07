Kamaru Usman graduates from Harvard Business School

Kamaru Usman is clearly thinking about his long-term plans, as the former welterweight champion announced that he graduated from Harvard Business School.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has translated his success inside the cage into other areas of life, and now hopes to put his esteemed qualification to good use.

However, the former champion's plans for the future is not expected to impact his MMA career. The rumors of a bout with Khamzat Chimaev have been brewing, which could potentially take place at 185 pounds.

Kamaru Usman took to Instagram following his graduation from Harvard Business School and said this:

"One of the best decisions I’ve made in a while s/o to my friend @sarah_themaven and @anitaelberse I learned so much from this @harvardhbs"

Kamaru Usman recently founded his own MMA promotion called AFRICAN KNOCKOUT, and the former champion will no doubt use his newly-acquired degree to help grow the promotion.

AKO2, the second AFRICAN KNOCKOUT event, is set to take place on July 14. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' took to Instagram to announce the event and said this:

"BREAKING NEWS: AKO2 Will Be Live From Abuja On Friday July 14. Watch this space for tickets and venue details."

Javier Mendez says Kamaru Usman gives Khamzat Chimaev a tougher test at 185 lbs than Adesanya

Javier Mendez, the head coach of leading MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy, believes that Kamaru Usman will be a massive test for Khamzat Chimaev.

So much so that Mendez claimed that Chimaev would have an easier fight against Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira. The AKA head coach noted that Usman's elite wrestling would make the ultimate difference against 'Borz'.

Neither Adesanya nor Pereira are highly-skilled grapplers, and Mendez believes that Khamzat Chimaev would be better of facing them at middleweight instead of Usman.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Javier Mendez said this:

"I see [Khamzat Chimaev] having a better shot against [Israel Adesanya] and Alex [Pereira] if he was to fight them at 185 [pounds] than Kamaru. 'Cause [of] the wrestling. Come on, Kamaru is an Olympic-level wrestler. Khamzat is a great wrestler, but now you're going up against another guy with great wrestling, probably better than yours.."

