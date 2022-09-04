"That's a bizarre fight" - Kamaru Usman on Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, names "ultimate test" for 'Borz'

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are set to headline UFC 279 on September 10. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has spoken up and given his opinion on who would be the "ultimate test" for 'Borz'.

The Chechen-born Swede has been on a tear through the welterweight and middleweight divisions since making the jump over to the octagon from Brave CF. Undefeated in his 11 fights in the sport, the 28-year-old looks to continue his dominance and overwhelm the veteran Diaz on his way to a shot at UFC gold.

While speaking with Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast, Kamaru Usman labeled Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz a "bizarre fight," claiming that the most ideal matchup for the young prospect would be former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington:

"Absolutely not, you can't [count out Nate Diaz], but [Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz] it's a bizarre fight. It's a bizarre fight that doesn't really make sense. I still think it's hard to just say Khamzat [gets the next title shot]. You gotta jump Gilbert Burns, you jump Masvidal... I think what's more interesting is him versus Covington. That's the ultimate test, because Covington does everything... Yeah, it's Covington, you gotta get past Covington."

'Chaos' was last in action when he headlined UFC 272 against his long-term rival Jorge Masvidal earlier in the year. He comfortably came out of the welterweight clash on top, but an altercation with 'Gamebred' outside the octagon led to him taking a hiatus from competing.

Check out Kamaru Usman's thoughts on a potential Chimaev-Covington fight below:

Could Khamzat Chimaev be next for Colby Covington?

As Colby Covington prepares to step back into the cage, a handful of welterweight contenders will be lining up to face him, but who will his return to competition be against?

A fantastic matchup would, of course, see the 34-year-old pressure fighter face another forward-pressing warrior in Khamzat Chimaev. The pair will meet in the center of the cage to test their high-level grappling and underrated stand-up game, with the winner likely to earn himself a shot at UFC gold.

However, for that to happen, the Russian-born athlete must get past the dangerous Nate Diaz. The two are set to collide this coming Saturday in what is thought to be the Stockton resident's final fight inside the octagon.

