Kamaru Usman responds to verbal altercation with Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Dana White expressed for almost two months now that he wants to see Jorge Masvidal as Kamaru Usman's next title challenger. It seems like he's going to get what he wants as all signs are pointing to that fight being next in line.

If nothing else, let's look at the recent incident at the radio row in Miami ahead of the Superbowl. Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were both present and had a verbal altercation, with the two having to be held back.

It didn't look like it was heading towards a serious brawl, but it's clear that both men don't like each other. Multiple videos emerged of the verbal altercation. The Nigerian Nightmare took to social media to respond to Masvidal:

Lil b***h brought his camera to try and flex and act hard. I was dolo and If you wanted to do something you could have tried but you didn’t lol youplayedyourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL

He even responded to the altercation in an interview with ESPN. He said that it's the fight business and that he's there to make money. His approach seems to be one where he'll welcome whoever the UFC throws at him. He understands why Masvidal is his next opponent. Refusing to take his name, he said that Dana White is a smart man and he gives the title shot to a deserving contender - especially one with hype.

Masvidal just so happens to be that guy so, from the look of things, this is the fight we'll see. Usman is currently out injured but is expected to return before or in the middle of the year. If he can beat Masvidal, that will be another huge name in his growing résumé.

Either way, the altercation has certainly added a lot of hype to the fight and once the build begins and the two face-off, it's going to be intense. Expect another Welterweight title classic in 2020.