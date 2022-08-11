"Next time I’ll make you guys follow me around all day" - Kamaru Usman slams USADA for disrupting his sleep at 5am

Kamaru Usman is currently in the final stages of his preparations for the upcoming welterweight title bout against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. The fight is a little over a week away, and Usman will be hoping that no last-minute obstacles are thrown his way.

USADA knocking on the champion's door at 5 o'clock in the morning and disrupting his much-needed sleep will therefore be the opposite of what Usman wants.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was awoken from his sleep to complete a mandatory drug test. He has now been left wondering why fighters are meant to give their whereabouts to the USADA if the company is going to interrupt a fighter's sleep at 5 AM. The champion tweeted to the organization, promising that should it happen again, he would be the one wasting their time.

"Disrupting our sleep at 5am is just plain stupid. Next time I'll make you guys follow me around all day."

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🤬 Dear @usantidoping there’s a reason u make us fill out our whereabouts. So U know where we are at all times. Disrupting our sleep at 5am is just plain stupid. Next time I’ll make you guys follow me around all day Dear @usantidoping there’s a reason u make us fill out our whereabouts. So U know where we are at all times. Disrupting our sleep at 5am is just plain stupid. Next time I’ll make you guys follow me around all day 😒🤬

Kamaru Usman will be hoping that these disturbances are kept to a minimum, so that he is able to prepare as well as possible.

Kamaru Usman claims he handled Leon Edwards' business for him

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards featured in a press conference last month to promote their upcoming title clash at UFC 278.

As per usual, a war of words was exchanged, with both fighters coming out with throwaway lines and a clever turn of phrase or two. None was better than when Usman claimed to have handled the business of Leon Edwards for him, obviously referring to his viral knockout of Jorge Masvidal:

"I've done a lot for you, I like you. You know, that man went back there in London, he put his hands on you [Edwards], and you and mandem didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for you, that's why I had to knock his head to the moon. You know who I'm talking about."

Watch the video below from 7:20:

Leon Edwards won't have anyone there to handle business for him come August 20, not that he will need anyone's help getting the job done.

Kamaru Usman will be looking to beat Edwards for a second time. Their first fight went to a decision, and Usman would be thrilled if he is able to close the show inside 25 minutes this time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak