Photos: Kamaru Usman catches up with soccer legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos

Kamaru Usman has built a lavish life for himself through hard work and dedication in MMA. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' didn't have an easy time growing up, but he's now evolved into a multi-millionaire UFC champion.

The Kamaru Usman era in the UFC’s welterweight division started one year ago today when he dominated Tyron Woodley on his way to a unanimous decision win. #UFC 235 The Kamaru Usman era in the UFC’s welterweight division started one year ago today when he dominated Tyron Woodley on his way to a unanimous decision win.#UFC #UFC235 https://t.co/W9KtHvH01B

Usman has recovered from his lingering hand injury and is ready to return to the octagon. Although he has signed a contract for his next fight, that doesn't mean he can't have some fun with his star power.

Usman attended the 'Beautiful Game' last weekend in Miami, which was an all-star soccer game featuring current players and retired legends, including Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Paulo Pogba, Alphonso Davies, and more.

During halftime, Usman found his way into the locker room and met some of the players. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' posed for pictures with all-time greats Ronaldinho and Carlos, later posting them on Instagram.

Usman's fame continues to grow after solidifying himself as the No.1 pound-for-pound mixed martial artist. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had a difficult upbringing but fought to earn better life for him and his family.

If 'The Nigerian Nightmare' continues to win and make the right PR moves, who knows how big of a superstar he can become.

Kamaru Usman to defend UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 on August 20

The soccer game experience was an escape from training camp for Kamaru Usman. After recovering from a hand injury, the UFC welterweight champion will defend his title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

MMAUnhinged @MmaUnhinged



#UFC #KamaruUsman #LeonEdwards Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 for the UFC Welterweight Championship added to #UFC 278 on August 20th - via UFC Broadcast Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 for the UFC Welterweight Championship added to #UFC278 on August 20th - via UFC Broadcast#UFC #KamaruUsman #LeonEdwards https://t.co/zeqkOjDb2y

Edwards is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and finally earned the title shot after beating Nate Diaz last year. 'Rocky' has a chip on his shoulder heading into this fight after continuing to be overlooked and underestimated by many MMA fans. He can silence all the doubters by dethroning the pound-for-pound king.

That's easier said than done when you're taking on 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Usman won The Ultimate Fighter Season 21 and has since gone 15-0 in the UFC with five title defenses.

At 35 years old, Usman has evolved his striking while maintaining his dominant grappling skills. If Edwards wants to win the title, he needs to persevere through a brutal fight.

With that said, 'Rocky' has overcome plenty of adversity in his life, and he's ready to shake up the MMA world at UFC 278.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Kamaru Usman -250 (2/5)

Leon Edwards +210 (21/10)



(odds via #UFC278 Here are the opening odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2:Kamaru Usman -250 (2/5)Leon Edwards +210 (21/10)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2:Kamaru Usman -250 (2/5)Leon Edwards +210 (21/10)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC278 https://t.co/xLrjnMUmcY

