Kendra Lust hops on board with Elon Musk and Paulo Costa training together against Mark Zuckerberg

Adult filmstar Kendra Lust is on board with Paulo Costa training Elon Musk after responding to 'Borrachinha's' tweet.

Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have both stated in recent months that they'd be open to facing each other in an MMA fight. The tech billionaires would like to put the event on for charity, with all proceeds from the potential bout set to be spread amongst a host of organizations.

Whilst there is no official fight, date or venue confirmed, a number of fighters have been joining sides and offering their services to either of the entrepreneurs. Most recently, middleweight star Paulo Costa has thrown his name into the mix to help prepare Elon Musk. He tweeted:

"The cage fight will decide which platform will be deleted! @elonmusk If you need my help for to be prepared for defend our platform, call me! #TwitterArmy #secretjuice #secretjuicearmy"

The Brazilian then followed up his post by adding:

"I have the #SecretJuice to give u a magical force to win this! And I let to be my partner on it @elonmusk #TwitterArmy"

Following Costa's tweets, Kendra Lust, who is also an MMA superfan, joined in and pleaded with Musk to listen to Costa. She tweeted:

"Secret juice works Elon"

Paulo Costa and Tracy Cortez snap sparks reaction from Brian Ortega

Paulo Costa recently sent MMA twitter into meltdown after sharing a snap with women's fighter Tracy Cortez.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Good morning mtfks . I mean me and Tracy are just friends, nothing happened, we just took a selfie for a mutual friend 🤳. Stop bullying Good morning mtfks . I mean me and Tracy are just friends, nothing happened, we just took a selfie for a mutual friend 🤳. Stop bullying 😂🙏 https://t.co/VMP7AfkNuN

The memes soon came rolling in, with many fans opting to fire shots at featherweight Brian Ortega, the recent ex-boyfriend of Cortez.

'T-City' didn't appreciate the trolling and fired back at fans that think the picture of the two fighters together bothers him. Ortega claimed that he was the one that ended the relationship with Cortez:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!"

Brian Ortega @BrianTcity Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit! Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!

Ortega's tweet didn't go over well with Cortez, who stated she has never once said anything negative about him. She tweeted:

"Let me just say that to this day, I've yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don't start throwing shade now. I'm blessed. #MoveWithLove"

Tracy Cortez’s ERA @TracyCortezmma I’m blessed 🏽

🫶🏽 Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade nowI’m blessed #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽 Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌#MoveWithLove 🫶🏽

