"Tamara might force you to get another tattoo" - Paulo Costa's reaction to Tracy Cortez's beach snap has fans warning the UFC middleweight

Paulo Costa recently posted a picture with Tracy Cortez on Twitter, which swiftly escalated into a meme fest on social media. 'Borrachinha,' refusing to slow down, now responded to one of the pictures of Cortez on Twitter by posting some emojis, attracting hilarious reactions from the fans.

A user, while "warning" Costa, mentioned his girlfriend, Tamara Alves:

"Be careful Tamara might force you to get another tattoo."

"Be careful Tamara might force you to get another tattoo."

Paulo Costa had posted their picture together, which led fans to troll Tracy Cortez's ex-boyfriend, UFC featherweight competitor Brian Ortega. Ortega then posted a cryptic tweet venting his anger:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!"

Tracy Cortez did not take Ortega's reaction too kindly and fired back at him in a bold tweet:

"Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now...I'm blessed."

Tracy Cortez's

"Let me just say that to this day, I've yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don't start throwing shade now...I'm blessed."

Paulo Costa also clarified that the rumors involving him and Cortez were wrong and that they are just good friends. The UFC women's flyweight competitor was engaged to Ortega until they broke up, and now Costa's social media interactions about her naturally keep raising eyebrows.

Paulo Costa is all set to return to UFC in a multiple-fight deal

The UFC middleweight contender is set to return to the UFC with a new four-fight deal. Earlier, Costa had expressed his issues with the UFC regarding his pay. 'Borrachinha' fired his manager, Walid Ismail, weeks prior to facing Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. Ever since he been managed by his girlfriend, Tamara Alves.

The Brazilian middleweight fighter is eyeing Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev in his renewed stint with the UFC. Sean Strickland had a dominant win over his opponent, Abus Magomedov, recently at the UFC on ESPN. Khamzat Chimaev has been absent from the UFC for almost a year now. With the decks cleared for Costa's comeback, it is interesting to see who would welcome him back to combat in the octagon.

Spinnin Backfist



per YT/PTV, Paulo is signing a new 4 fight deal, with the UFC wanting him to face Sean Strickland or Khamzat Chimaev next

