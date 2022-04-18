"I think that's a better fight for him" - Kenny Florian explains why Colby Covington is an easier fight for Belal Muhammad than Gilbert Burns

Kenny Florian feels Belal Muhammad matches up better against Colby Covington inside the octagon than he does Gilbert Burns.

Following his victory in the rematch against Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51, Belal Muhammad called out Colby Covington. Florian feels that Muhammad, who has a similar skillset to Covington, would give 'Chaos' a tough fight.

Burns, on the other hand, is brimming with confidence following his back-and-forth barnburner with Khamzat Chimaev at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view. For that reason, the PFL color commentator gives the Brazilian a slight edge in a potential clash with Muhammad.

During a recent episode of the Anik & Florian podcast, 'KenFlo' said:

"I think he [Belal Muhammad] matches up better against Covington... I think that's a better fight for him and obviously, you know, he would like to fight him as well... I think Gilbert didn't lose a damn thing after that Khamzat Chimaev fight and I think he deserves a guy like Belal, why not? I think it's a tougher fight for Belal, I think you know the way that Gilbert is fighting and the confidence that I'm sure he got after that Khamzat fight, I think that would be a fantastic fight. Don't know exactly which way it would go but might give a slight edge to Burns right now..."

Does a Belal Muhammad vs. Colby Covington matchup make sense?

Colby Covington picked up a dominant win over Jorge Masvidal in their grudge match at UFC 272 last month. Covington has won nine out of his last 11 fights inside the octagon and both of those losses came against the dominant reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

To earn himself another shot at the title, Covington must defeat a top contender in the welterweight division. With Leon Edwards fighting Usman for the title next, Covington could fight the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns, or Muhammad in a matchup that could potentially determine the next title challenger.

Muhammad is unbeaten in his last eight fights and is surely one or two wins away from a much-coveted title shot. It makes sense for him to fight a former title challenger like Covington or Burns next.

