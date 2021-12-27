Photo: Kevin Holland releases poster of his own version of 'Rush Hour 4' featuring 'The Korean Zombie'

Kevin Holland once again showed fans his comedic side in a recent parody post. The middleweight can be seen alongside Chan Sung Jung in a picture imitating actors from the movie Rush Hour.

In a photo posted to Twitter, the 29-year-old and the South Korean's heads have been photoshopped onto the bodies of Rush Hour movie stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. 'Trailblazer' captioned the post "Movie Stars", insinuating he and 'The Korean Zombie' could star in a fourth Rush Hour film.

The film features top-level martial arts from both Tucker and Chan as they fight criminals throughout Los Angeles. Holland and 'The Korean Zombie' have fighting expertise that would serve them well in the movie franchise. 'Trailblazer' is making a mirthful comparison between them and the aforementioned actors of the movie trilogy.

The No.14 ranked middleweight was last seen in the octagon fighting Kyle Daukaus, but the fight was ruled a no-contest. During an exchange, there was an accidental clash of heads, which momentarily incapacitated 'Trailblazer'.

The rematch between the two was put on hold after Kyle Daukaus booked a fight against Julian Marquez for UFC Fight Night 202.

Kevin Holland is looking to fight Matt Brown in February for his first bout at welterweight

Kevin Holland has recently expressed a desire to return to welterweight after building size for the middleweight division proved to be tough. Fortunately for him, welterweight Matt Brown has extended a challenge to fight 'Trailblazer' in Columbus, Ohio, his adopted hometown.

In a recent Instagram post, the aspiring welterweight offered to fight Brown on the February 5th Fight Night card. The 29-year-old felt the callout was respectful enough to warrant the interest of 'The Immortal'.

Matt Brown has not fought in the octagon since his appearance at UFC Vegas 29 where he beat Dhiego Lima via KO. ‘The Immortal’ set up a vicious right hand with a feint to the body and put the Brazilian away.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Ohio native is one of the many people Kevin Holland has called out for a possible entry fight into the welterweight division. Other names he mentioned for this were Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez.

Edited by Jack Cunningham