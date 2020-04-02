×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms that won't be fighting at UFC 249

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that he won't be fighting at UFC 249.
  • 'The Eagle' is currently stuck in his native land of Russia due to the global crisis.
Soumik Datta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Apr 2020, 05:03 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the world, his status for UFC 249 was in jeopardy and unclear. However, in a recent Instagram post, 'The Eagle' himself has now confirmed that he will not be able to make it back into the US and compete at the upcoming pay-per-view due to Russia shutting down its borders.

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms he won't fight at UFC 249

At UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov was set to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship in one of the most highly-awaited fights of all time, as he was set to put his title on the line against Tony Ferguson.

However, due to Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia, that fight has now been officially called-off, as 'The Eagle' himself took to social media and confirmed that he won't be able to make it out of his native land and get back into American soil for the show.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

With Nurmagomedov now officially removed from the UFC 249 card, his fight against Tony Ferguson has been canceled for the fifth time in history.

What's next?

With UFC 249 still on schedule for 18th April, it remains to be seen what Dana White has in store for the PPV, as the UFC President has confirmed that the event will go ahead as usual. However, the promotion is definitely looking for a replacement fighter for 'El Cucuy'.

Published 02 Apr 2020, 05:03 IST
UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson UFC Lightweight
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us