Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms that won't be fighting at UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that he won't be fighting at UFC 249.

'The Eagle' is currently stuck in his native land of Russia due to the global crisis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the world, his status for UFC 249 was in jeopardy and unclear. However, in a recent Instagram post, 'The Eagle' himself has now confirmed that he will not be able to make it back into the US and compete at the upcoming pay-per-view due to Russia shutting down its borders.

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms he won't fight at UFC 249

At UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov was set to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship in one of the most highly-awaited fights of all time, as he was set to put his title on the line against Tony Ferguson.

However, due to Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia, that fight has now been officially called-off, as 'The Eagle' himself took to social media and confirmed that he won't be able to make it out of his native land and get back into American soil for the show.

With Nurmagomedov now officially removed from the UFC 249 card, his fight against Tony Ferguson has been canceled for the fifth time in history.

What's next?

With UFC 249 still on schedule for 18th April, it remains to be seen what Dana White has in store for the PPV, as the UFC President has confirmed that the event will go ahead as usual. However, the promotion is definitely looking for a replacement fighter for 'El Cucuy'.