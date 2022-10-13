"I think I'm more the senior mentor"- Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he's far from being a coach to the upcoming Dagestani fighters in his team

Khabib Nurmagomedov, often referred to as the greatest UFC lightweight of all-time, currently corners and coaches several upcoming Dagestani fighters. This includes Islam Makhachev, who will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

He recently shared that he considers himself more of a mentor than a coach.

Speaking with UFC Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about his new role:

"You mentioned 'senior mentor' and that's closest to what I am, but I wouldn't call myself a coach since I was never their coach. We all trained together... I think I'm more the senior mentor. I'm the oldest among them and often have to take matters into my own hands. I feel like there are many instances where I can share my knowledge and experience."

Khabib was then asked if the fighters got offended, responding:

"A rational person with the right understanding of life will understand what all that is for. It's not for me, it's all for them. They don't get offended, we have a good bond. The guys are respectful in that regard. We've been together so many years. We understand each other without saying much... Overall, we have good communication."

Nurmagomedov's perspective is interesting, as his early retirement has led to a transition into becoming a mentor for younger Dagestani fighters. With his recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, there aren't many better fighters to have as a mentor.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss his role as a mentor below (starting at the 5:00 mark):

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently received high praise from Javier Mendez

Now retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov has transitioned into a leadership role, cornering and coaching several fighters. His former trainer at the American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez, recently offered high praise for the UFC Hall of Famer.

Mendez recently shared that he believes Nurmagomedov is en route to becoming one of the best coaches in mixed martial arts history:

"He's been coaching forever. Even when he was fighting, he was coaching. He'd be sparring through these five rounds and all of a sudden he'd be sitting there with us coaching the guys, he's been doing that forever. His father had trained him from such a young age to take the responsibility over, as a fighter, as a coach, and he's taking over his father's footsteps... He's on track to being the greatest coach of all time in my opinion."

Khabib's desire to coach, despite being retired, shows a true passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He will corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. It will be Nurmagomedov's first opportunity to coach a fighter to a championship in the UFC.

