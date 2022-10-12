"I see the writing on the wall" - Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov on his way to being "greatest coach of all time"

Since retiring from competing in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a successful transition to coaching. Javier Mendez believes his former student could become one of the best teachers the sport has ever seen.

'The Eagle' has been in the corner of some of the most significant prospects in mixed martial arts, offering his aid as they attempt to reach greatness. Islam Makhachev is his stand-out student, but the former lightweight champion has a handful of other promising UFC fighters under his wing.

While discussing Khabib Nurmagomedov's expertise when it comes to coaching, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez claimed the Russian could become one of the greats in his new field:

"He's [Khabib's] been coaching forever. Even when he was fighting, he was coaching. He'd be sparring through these five rounds and all of a sudden he'd be sitting there with us coaching the guys, he's been doing that forever. His father had trained him from such a young age to take the responsibility over, as a fighter [and] as a coach, and he's taking over his father's footsteps... He's on track to being the greatest coach of all time in my opinion, I see it, I see the writing on the wall."

Khabib is regarded by many as the greatest lightweight to ever grace the octagon, with some believing he's the best fighter the sport has ever seen. Despite his short-lived time at the top of the division, his 29-0 undefeated record, alongside his dominant displays over some elite opponents, at least puts him in the conversation.

Check out what Javier Mendez said about the iconic Dagestani and his future as a coach in the video below:

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov give up fighting to become a coach?

In short, Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves and retired from MMA as a promise to his mother following the untimely death of his father, Abdulmanap.

After overwhelming Justin Gaethje and submitting him in the second round, the UFC legend announced his immediate retirement and explained to the world why his decision was final.

To keep morale high, 'The Eagle' took full responsibility of his father's duties and became one of the gym's main coaches. Despite rumors of his eventual return, it seems the Sambo specialist is dedicated to filling his father's shoes and retaining the strong bond he and his team have created.

