Khabib Nurmagomedov fires back at critics over UFC 249 debacle

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes well-aimed shots at those blaming him for UFC 249

'The Eagle' blames UFC for not confirming a location and then making him the fall-guy

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov ended up with a lot of criticism coming his way for not being physically available for UFC 249. His rival Tony Ferguson blamed him for "running away" from the fight, and even went ahead and said UFC should strip him of the Lightweight belt.

In an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Khabib took on his critics with some sharp-edged counterarguments. MMA Fighting reported on it.

Khabib blames UFC for not fixing location

The MMA world is certainly divided when it comes to UFC president Dana White's decision to keep the show going amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While one half is lauding his efforts to keep the ship floating, the other half feels it is a risk not worth taking.

Khabib certainly falls in the second category, but he pointed out in the Live session that he did everything he could to stick to the changing situations.

"I don’t understand this. The UFC tried to find a location last almost one month. They don’t find. What about me? This is my mistake?... We left San Jose, when we landed in Dubai, we land 8 p.m. at night, and they say 12 a.m. they closed gate. We tried to go in but this is impossible. They say this is impossible. Then I said OK, whatever happens, we’re going to go to Dagestan and we’re going to keep training. After Dubai, we come to Dagestan, and we keep training."

Despite his best efforts, it became impossible for him to stay put in a venue since UFC was not prepared to reveal one in the first place. Eventually, most international borders shut down to keep the virus contained, including those of Russia and the United States. Khabib explained that in such a situation, everyone - even the biggest governments and public figures - are focusing on quarantining and isolating for the greater good.

So it is unfair for everyone to hold it against Khabib when he tries to do the same thing, he said.

"Right now, I finished my training. Everyday I’m training, and I’m waiting for location. But they don’t send it. All gates are closed. Russia gate closed. U.S. gate closed. Everywhere is closed. Everybody is sent home, quarantined. All government. Famous people. Even Dana [White]. Where is Dana? Everybody is at their house."

Despite calling Khabib out for his actions of retreat, Ferguson has himself questioned UFC's inability to announce a confirmed location - making it quite the irony.

Advertisement

Ferguson to @arielhelwani on why he hasn’t accepted a new foe: "We don't know where the location is at. I'm not gonna say yes or no to an opponent unless we have a location. If we don't have a location, how do you expect me to prepare?" — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 1, 2020

Khabib refuses to be the UFC 249 scapegoat

Khabib feels like all fingers are being pointed at him for the uncertainty UFC 249 is facing. The undefeated Russian glossed over the fact that the global pandemic is the reason behind that, and not him.

"You know what’s interesting? My name is Khabib, I am not coronavirus... Everybody now sit home and they try to find someone, they have to put pressure on someone. Because people [are bored]. Soccer closed, hockey closed, NHL, NBA, soccer, Olympic games, European championship, everything is closed. Now Tony vs. Khabib, this is maybe closed, too. Now they have to boo someone."

With this fight washed away, one can expect Khabib to be back not before the month of Ramadan is over, which will be in August. 'The Eagle' thinks April and June are going to be "crazy months", and no one really knows when things can get back to normal. But right now he is thinking of only one thing, and urges his fans to do the same as well - "Stay healthy. Take care of yourself."