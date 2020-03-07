Khabib Nurmagomedov kicks Tony Ferguson's interim UFC Lightweight Championship belt at press conference

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at the UFC 249 press conference

Ahead of this weekend's UFC 248, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson once again came face-to-face against each other in preparation for their highly-awaited Lightweight Championship clash at UFC 249.

With Ferguson walking out with his interim UFC Lightweight Title, the pair got themselves into a heated exchange, as reigning champion Nurmagomedov decided to kick the old belt during the face-offs.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson get into a heated exchange

At the UFC 249 pres conference, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson got into a heated exchange. There was no secret to the fact that 'El Cucuy' had only one intention in his mind and that was to get into his opponent's head.

However, Nurmagomedov wasn't having any of it, as he decided to take the matter to his own hands (or his legs rather) and kicked-off Ferguson's interim UFC Lightweight Title from the stage to heat things up.

Check out the confrontation in the following footage:

What's next for Khabib and Ferguson?

Ferguson will be challenging Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 249. The pay-per-view is scheduled for 18th April 2020 and will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.