Khabib Nurmagomedov moves back to Russia to finish his UFC 249 training camp

Khabib Nurmagomedov has moved back to his native land of Russia.

'The Eagle' is set to close out his final training camp in Russia.

Despite the recent cancelation of all UFC events, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view will go ahead as scheduled and, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly moved back to his homeland of Russia just a month prior to the event.

Khabib moves back to Russia ahead of UFC 249

With most gyms in the USA being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to move back to Russia in order to complete his training camp for his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Nurmagomedov, who has been the only one training at the American Kickboxing Gym recently, is reportedly aiming to close out his training camp in Russia, as he gets set to tackle 'El Cucuy' in a bout that has been re-booked for the fifth time.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still scheduled to take place on the 18th of April and it remains to be seen which location the UFC eventually comes up with for the event, now that the promotion has been prevented from hosting shows in the US due to Covid-19.

With Nurmagomedov set to return to the Octagon for the first time since his win over Dustin Poirier, 'The Eagle' will look to end Ferguson's winning streak in the promotion, as well as put his own winning streak on the line.