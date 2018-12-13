Khabib Nurmagomedov News: The Dagestani's father weighs in on the possible punishment for UFC 229 incident

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) along with his father, Abdulmanap (right), during a recent addressing

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has found himself amidst controversy ever since his attempt to attack Dillon Danis during the post-fight melee at UFC 229. His father, Abdulmanap, recently revealed that he is aware of the extent of his son's punishment in regards to the UFC 229 incident.

A claimed fine of $500,000, along with a nine-month ban from the sport has been hinted at by Abdulmanap, which if true, could mean seeing 'The Eagle' in action only by July 6th, next year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed in the Octagon during a hugely-anticipated lightweight title defense against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. The Dagestani dominated the affairs of the fight by mauling the Irishman for four rounds, before submitting him to a lethal neck crank that forced Conor to tap out.

Soon after the victory, Khabib was seen leaping over the cage to get into a physical altercation with Conor McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis.

A post-fight brawl broke out instantly, the consequences for which, are yet to be fully disclosed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The commission decided to allow continuances in the case for both fighters, Conor and Khabib, until the sanction takes place during the next committee hearing on January 29th, 2019.

Khabib moments before jumping over the Octagon to lay his hands on Dillon Danis at UFC 229!

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, was recently seen professing about knowing the extent of his son's punishment. He insisted that Khabib's team have already agreed to a settlement deal with the NSAC, which would require him to pay up a fine of $500,000 and face a nine-month ban from the sport.

"As far as I understand, we will get a fine of $500,000 (£396,000), and maybe we could not fight in the next nine months. Of course, it should have never happened. Now we are just looking forward for a bright future and other lucrative fights."

Nurmagomedov's head coach, Javier Mendez, was also seen weighing in on the matter in hand, by saying that he expects the NSAC to press similar charges on Conor McGregor's involvement in the case, as well.

“If someone is going to get punished, the other should get punished the same. There shouldn’t be special treatment for either one of them. If they’re both going to get punished, they both get punished. If one doesn’t get punished, neither should the other.”

The fate of the lightweight division seems to be heavily resting on the extent of punishment, yet to be received, by both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

